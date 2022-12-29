UK Slams Russia's Latest Strikes On Ukraine, Says Putin Wants 'subjugation' Of Ukrainians

As the war between Russia and Ukraine descends into its 10th month, with Russian troops being relentless in their pursuit of invading Ukrainian territories, the British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, stated that the recent strike by Kremlin troops shows that "Russia does not want peace with Ukraine; Russia wants the subjugation of Ukraine." This comes as Russia fired over 120 missiles into Ukraine on Thursday.

The presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, claimed that the air defences in Mykolaiv and Odesa were reportedly successful in downing some of the barrages, reported The Guardian. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the recent missile attack injured at least three people in the country’s capital, including a 14-year-old girl and two people were rescued from a private house that had been struck by debris. It is important to note here that after the missile attack, widespread power outages were reported as the authorities warned the residents in cities across Ukraine to stay inside shelters, charge their devices, and stock up on water where possible.

🇷🇺 missiles launched across 🇺🇦 including Kyiv and Lviv. Civilians injured. 🇷🇺 rejects @ZelenskyyUa peace plan. Russia does not want peace with Ukraine. Russia wants the subjugation of Ukraine. — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) December 29, 2022

Lviv, Kyiv left without power following Russian missile strikes

Following Russia's strike, 90% of Lviv was left without electricity. Kharkiv also witnessed explosions, and there were unconfirmed reports of drones being launched at Kyiv from the direction of Belarus. The governor of Ukraine's western region took to Telegram and wrote, "Today we have another massive Russian missile attack on the territory of our state. Air defence forces destroyed 70% of the missiles flying over the Lviv region. The rockets damaged the energy infrastructure facility. There is currently no information about victims," he added.

Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv, said 40% of the residents are without electricity. He further informed the residents, "Power engineers are currently working on restoring the power supply. The city supplies heat and water as usual. In addition to houses where there is no energy supply, on which the operation of boiler rooms depends," he said, as per The Guardian.

Image: AP