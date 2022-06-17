UK Slams Vladimir Putin’s Allies For 'turning Blind Eye' To Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

In retaliation to Russia's "barbaric treatment" of Ukrainian children, the United Kingdom on Thursday announced a fresh set of sanctions against Moscow, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "allies continue to choose to turn a blind eye to alleged war crimes and support his bloody offensive." The additional measures include a ban against Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova in order to curb the alleged "forced displacement" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Belova was accused of enabling 2,000 "violent" transfers and adoption of vulnerable children from Ukraine in Russia.

"The measures include the sanctioning of Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for her alleged involvement in the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children," the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This comes after UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday voiced concerns over alleged "forced deportations" of orphaned Ukrainian children to Russia. In a statement, Bachelet noted that such allegations are frequently arising from east Ukraine. Bachelet said her office has recorded complaints of "youngsters being taken away" from orphanages in Donbass, where Russia steadily gained foot amid escalated battles in past weeks.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Ukraine officially had 91,000 children in orphanages and boarding schools, and other organisations for young children without parents. However, later the UN said an unspecified number - likely "several thousand" - have been moved to Russia since the invasion and subsequent occupation of Ukrainian territories by Russian troops began in late February. The human rights and children's rights organisation of the UN initiated a probe into the allegedly "forced deportation" of such children from the eastern part of the country in March.

UK sanctions head of Russian Orthodox Church

The sanctions also hit Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who is also known for his staunch support and endorsement of Putin’s war. Further, the latest tranche also imposed measures on Sergey Savostyanov, the deputy of the Moscow city Duma and member of Putin’s political elite, for his unfettered backing of Putin for the ongoing war in Ukraine. Last but not the least, Britain also slapped penalties on Alexey Isaykin, the President and Board Member of Volga-Dnepr Group. The company is known for significant air operations that are contracted by the Russian Government to create air bridges that carry critical goods, the British government said.

"Today we are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin’s war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children. We will not tire of defending freedom and democracy, and keeping up the pressure on Putin, until Ukraine succeeds," said British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss.

The sanctions also targetted supporters of Putin's war beyond Russian borders. "New sanctions today hit organisations responsible for supplying aircraft parts to the Myanmar Armed Forces. These new sanctions will limit Myanmar’s military Junta – who are heavily reliant on Russian air assets – and cut Putin off from profiting from sales that fund his war machine," the UK Foreign Ministry said.

(Image: AP)