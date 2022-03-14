Twenty-one cancer-stricken Ukrainian children have been brought to the United Kingdom as they will receive treatment through the National Health Service (NHS), the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday. According to a press release, the children and their immediate family members landed on Sunday evening from Poland. They will be triaged before being sent to NHS hospitals to continue their care.

“21 Ukrainian children will receive lifesaving cancer treatment in England after being brought over by the UK government with the support of Polish authorities and clinicians,” the statement read.

I can confirm that 21 very ill Ukrainian children with cancer have landed safely in UK this evening. @NHSEngland will now ensure they get life-saving care in safety.



Hugely grateful to everyone involved in helping get these children and their families here. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) March 13, 2022

As per the press note, the lifesaving cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England. The department informed that hospitals in Poland have taken in Ukrainian children who need healthcare. It said that with more children crossing the border requiring immediate treatment, the UK has responded to Poland’s call for support from international partners to provide additional care.

“The UK partnered with St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a non-profit American organisation which specialises in paediatric diseases, to arrange an urgent flight for the children,” the press release read.

Over 2.5 million people flee Ukraine

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has confirmed that more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began back in February. Even though many of the migrants who had reached other nations had relatives and somewhere to go, according to authorities, the UN agency has predicted that the rising tide of refugees would put a strain on governments to accommodate them. Notably, neighbouring nations like Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Moldova, as well as Hungary all took in a significant number of refugees.

The UNHCR has categorised Ukraine as a Level 3 emergency, the agency's maximum level due to the Russia-Ukraine war. In the midst of Ukraine's fast escalating humanitarian crisis, UNHCR is collaborating with governments, UN agencies, and internally displaced community organisations to give support to people in need. In addition to this, UN Secretary-General António Guterres took to Twitter and said that the UN Humanitarian agencies will be staying in Ukraine to help.

