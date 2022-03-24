UK To Allot USD 5.4 Million Funding 'to Tackle Disinformation' In Russia, Ukraine Amid War

The United Kingdom on Wednesday announced an emergency funding of £4.1 million (Rs. 4,12,04,970 or USD 5.4 million) to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) World Service in a bid to bolster efforts "to tackle disinformation" in Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war between the two nations. The amount will also include investment for new financial and policing support for the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes," the UK government said in a statement. The emergency funding is expected to support Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region.

BBC resumes reporting from Russia after suspending operations

The allotment comes after BBC about three weeks ago was forced to suspend reporting in Russia after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin intensified his crackdown on journalists, accusing them of spreading "fake news" on the Russian Armed Forces. In a statement, BBC Director-General Tim Davie had reckoned that the Russian regime "appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism." In the nearly month-long war, the Kremlin has sternly opposed anyone calling its attack on Ukraine "a war" instead suggesting terming it as "special military operation." According to Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, access to BBC websites has been "restricted" in Russia since March 4.

Russian watchdog Roskomnadzor also blocked BBC broadcasts, saying that "the purposeful placement on a systematic basis of information materials containing false information about the essence of the special military operation and Ukraine." Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova earlier had also slammed BBC, claiming that "the BBC in Russia is far from playing the last role in undermining domestic, political stability and security in our country."

Despite the draconian censorship legislation passed by Russia amid the war, BBC resumed reporting in and from the country on March 8. "We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia," the British broadcaster said in a statement. It is pertinent to mention that the new censorship laws in Russia, included the imposition of fines on journalists, jail terms, or punishment with "forced labour" for reporting on the Russian assault of Ukraine.

UK to provide 6,000 defensive missiles to Ukraine

Apart from the aforementioned disbursement, the British government will also pay an additional £25 million (Rs. 2,51,67,43,767) in aid for Ukrainian armed forces. Furthermore, the UK will also deliver 6000 defensive missiles, including anti-tank and high explosive weapons. The new allotments come atop previously sent defensive lethal aid, including over 10,000 missiles and £400 million committed for economic aid for Ukraine amid the crisis, Interfax reported. Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson is supposed to be in attendance at the "extraordinary" summit convened by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels, where he will call for bolstering support for embattled Ukraine.

(Image: AP)