UK To Co-host Pledging Conference For Afghanistan; Pledges £286 Million Emergency Aid

Britain Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced that the UK will co-host an international pledging conference to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on Thursday, 31 March. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Truss stated that they have started gathering support for Afghans and providing them with essential food, shelter and health supplies. The United Nations along with the governments of Qatar, the United Kingdom and Germany have decided to host the High-Level Pledging Event on supporting the humanitarian response in Afghanistan on 31 March.

The meeting will be convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and he will be joined by the governments of Qatar, the United Kingdom and Germany. The meeting will be held at the ministerial level virtually. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced that the Britain government has decided to pledge £286 million (₹28,53,00,78,720) of emergency aid to provide life-saving food and emergency health support to Afghans. The United Nations has estimated that around 10 million children in Afghanistan urgently require humanitarian assistance for survival. The UK government has announced the fund for Afghans ahead of the UN Afghanistan Conference on 31 March, which will bring international allies to raise money for humanitarian aid and protecting women and supporting stability in the region.

Funds of UK government to be channelled through NGO's & UN partners

The UK government announced that the funding will not be released directly to the Taliban. Instead, it will be channelled through UN partners and trusted NGOs. Britain Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that they will be gathering support for Afghans and help in providing food, shelter and medical supplies for the people of Afghanistan. She stressed that they will continue to make efforts to help Afghanistan. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister of State, Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon stated that the UK is co-hosting the conference with the United Nations, Qatar and Germany to boost the international response which has been able to save lives during winter.

Furthermore, Tariq Ahmed stressed that their humanitarian aid will support the most vulnerable, including girls and women as well as marginalised religious minorities. According to the UK government statement, the aid of Britain since October has helped to support more than 60 hospitals, providing health services for more than 300,000 people in Afghanistan. It is to mention here that since the Taliban's takeover on August 15 in 2021, the humanitarian agencies and international community have raised concern over the situation in Afghanistan.

Image: AP