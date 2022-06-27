UK To Contribute Up To £10 Million To Repair Ukrainian Railways To Help Export Grains

In a major development, the UK government has announced that it will contribute up to £10 million (Rs 96,31,23,584.60) in materials and equipment to repair Ukraine's rail infrastructure. The British government has taken the decision to help in the export of Ukrainian grain amid the Russian military offensive. It stated that Britain has been discussing ways to increase the rail capacity with the Ukrainian government. The decision of the UK government comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 120 days.

"The UK is contributing up to £10 million in materials and equipment to Ukraine Railways to repair rail infrastructure and help get grain out of the country by rail. The UK is in close discussion with the Government of Ukraine about how to maximise their rail capacity and keep both trains and grain moving, the British government announced in the press release.

In the press release, the UK government accused Russia of halting the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and added that Russian attacks have been "disrupting rail exports." The UK government announced that they will use £1.5 million (Rs 14,44,67,985) for developing a testing process to find if grain sold by Russia in the global market has been "illegally taken from Ukraine." It stated that the testing process will result in the international community preventing the Russian action and ensuring that Ukraine gets the revenue from its grains. The UK government has been offering expertise to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels out of Ukraine.

"In addition to preventing grain from leaving Ukraine via the Black Sea – the route by which 96% of Ukraine’s grain has historically been exported, Russian attacks are disrupting rail exports," the UK government said in the press release.

25 million tonnes of corn and wheat 'currently at risk of rotting in Ukrainian silos': UK

The UK government termed Ukraine as the "breadbasket of Europe" and stated that Kyiv provides 10% of the world's wheat, 12-17% of maize, and 50% of the world's sunflower oil. The UK government stated that 25 million tonnes of corn and wheat remains stuck in Ukraine and "is currently at risk of rotting in Ukrainian silos." The British administration stated that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit will call on the world leaders to take action to get the food supplies out of Ukraine. Johnson will highlight that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine have been creating "terrible aftershocks" in the world, causing a rise in energy and food prices as "millions of people are on the brink of famine." Notably, Ukraine has been accusing Russia of blocking grains at the Ukrainian ports.

Image: AP