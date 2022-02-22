UK To Hit Russia With 'first Barrage' Of Sanctions, Kyiv To Severe Diplomatic Relations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that he will unveil a 'first barrage' of crippling economic sanctions against Russia when Putin deploys troops into the breakaway oblasts of eastern Ukraine, that Russian Duma [parliament] officially recognized as ‘independent.’ The UK will slap sanctions on Moscow that will "hit it very hard,” Johnson announced at the British parliament after a Cobra meeting in response to official recognition by Russia of two rebel-held Ukrainian regions.

The British leader further warned that his administration was going to impose "a lot more” punitive measures in retaliation to the Russian act of aggression and its attempts of a full-scale invasion. More details are expected in the UK Parliament later. Russia has violated Ukraine's sovereignty and "torn up" international law, Johnson reportedly stated as he lambasted Russia’s Putin for mobilizing troops into pro-Russia rebel-held Luhansk and Donetsk.

WATCH LIVE: My update to the @HouseOfCommons on the situation in Ukraine | 22 February 2022 https://t.co/gByQwOH1TN — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 22, 2022

UK Prime Minister Johnson continued, stating that Vladimir Putin appears “bent on a full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, and for months, has been seemingly ‘intent’ on seizing Ukraine. After chairing a key meet on Moscow sanctions, UK PM questioned Russia’s so-called forces directed to enter the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas on “peacekeeping” duties as he warned that Britain is ratcheting up measures in coordination with the US.

We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions targeting Russian economic interests. pic.twitter.com/RUucmNijFg — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 22, 2022

“Be in no doubt that if Russian companies are prevented from raising capital on the UK financial markets, if we unpeel the facade of Russian ownership of companies, of property, it will start to hurt,” Johnson said, according to British press reports. He iterated that the sanctions implemented by UK after the 2014 invasion of Crimea by Moscow were “not tough enough.”

'We didn't do enough': UK PM Johnson

“We didn’t do enough as Europeans to wean ourselves off Russian hydrocarbons, off Russian oil and gas and to a certain extent now, the vagaries of the price in gas, the spikes in gas prices to which European economies are so vulnerable is a consequence of that failure to move away from that dependency,” said UK Prime Minister. “That’s what we’ve got to do now, we’ve got to make sure that we cut the umbilicus, we snip the drip-feed into our bloodstream from Nord Stream.”

It's absolutely vital that the conquest of a European country should not succeed and that Putin should fail. pic.twitter.com/ojccvMWqtY — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 22, 2022

UK’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, meanwhile accused Russia’s action of being on par with the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. “It’s a violation of international law, and we and NATO will not accept it,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after Putin announced that he will command his troops to enter the breakaway territories in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine for military assistance. UK’s threat of sanctions came as the EU’s foreign affairs representative separately stated to the reporters that the bloc does not consider a “fully-fledged invasion” yet.

However, UK’s Javid, in a more hardened stance, told Sky News: “We have seen that he has recognized these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine, and from the reports, we can already tell that he has sent in tanks and troops. From that, you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

Image: AP