UK To Offer Support To War-struck Ukraine, Will Initiate Probe On Russia's War Crimes

Amid the Russia-led military offensive against Ukraine and continued fierce resistance put forth by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and civilians who picked up arms to defend their motherland, the United Kingdom on Sunday, vowed to conduct a study to probe into alleged war crimes in the eastern European country. UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is set to visit the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on March 14 to offer 'practical support' in this regard.

The UK Minister is scheduled to meet ICC Prosecutor Karim AA Khan and President of the Court, Judge Piotr Hofmanski, the UK Ministry of Justice stated in a press release, while adding that Raab is set to maintain focus on UK's aid to an independent process.

The Secretary of State for Justice, Raab said, "Tomorrow, I will go to The Hague to offer the ICC UK technical support in bringing those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine to justice - including support with the immediate priority of gathering and preserving evidence."

"Russian commanders carrying out war crimes should know they cannot act with impunity. Like Radovan Karadzic and Charles Taylor before them, their actions risk landing them in a jail cell," he added.

Furthermore, Raab is set to meet envoys from several countries to strike a coalition and be able to provide extra assistance, coordination and cooperation to the Prosecutor to investigate war crimes prevalent in Ukraine amidst the Russia-led invasion. Subsequently, the UK Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Attorney General Suella Braverman to deliberate on concurrent issues to chalk out what Kyiv needs to collect as evidence of war crimes.

World outpours solidarity with Ukraine

Amounting to endeavours to provide Ukraine with economic, diplomatic, humanitarian and defensive support alongside lethal aid, the UK administration is also aiding the war-ravaged country to probe into how to prevent Russian oligarchs from using the British legal system to silence their critics and intimidate them too.

Russia-led violence in Ukraine

Seven people, including three children, were killed after Russian troops fired at a convoy that was evacuating children and women in the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "Russians shot at a column of women and children in Kyiv region, who were trying to evacuate along a previously agreed 'green' corridor,” the ministry revealed, adding that the attack took place on Friday, March 11. Earlier this week, Moscow allowed the establishment of six 'green corridors', allowing civilians to evacuate between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Earlier on March 10, Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital in Mariupol. According to Ukrainian officials, quoted by AP, 3 people, including a six-year-old were killed in the attack. The brutal and indiscriminate attack, which also injured 17 others, including patients and hospital staff, was dubbed as "genocide" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Shook by the attack, he also questioned, "A children's hospital, a maternity hospital, how did they threaten the Russian Federation?"

So far, the WHO has so far confirmed 18 fatal bombings on health facilities in Ukraine since the colossal war broke out on February 24. After 17 days into the war, the Russian military is combatting sturdy resistance by Ukraine, however, with more than 1,50,000 troops, they have an insurmountable advantage in firepower to tear down key Ukrainian cities.

Image: AP/Representative Image