UK To Phase Out Import Of Russian Oil And Gas By The End Of This Year: Energy Minister

Minutes after United States President Joe Biden announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US, the United Kingdom also echoed to take similar actions on Moscow. Taking to Twitter, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of UK, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Tuesday announced that the Boris Johnson-led government has decided to phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

In a series of tweets, the UK minister said that the decision to phase out the import by the end of this year was taken while considering the domestic market. Notably, the minister informed that the current Russian oil import to the UK stands at 8%.

"This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8% of UK demand," he said on the microblogging site. Further, he maintained that the UK itself produces enough oil and oil products and added the country has also significant reserves of oil. Kwarteng said that the UK has been exploring some other partners like the US, Netherlands and the Gulf in order to secure further supplies.

"The UK is a significant producer of oil and oil products, plus we hold significant reserves. Beyond Russia, the vast majority of our imports come from reliable partners such as the US, Netherlands and the Gulf. We’ll work with them this year to secure further supplies," he added.

UK is not dependent on the Russian gas supply

According to Britain's business minister, the market has already begun to ostracise Russian oil, with nearly 70% of it currently unable to find a buyer. "Finally, while the UK is not dependent on Russian natural gas - 4% of our supply - I am exploring options to end this altogether," said Kwarteng. Earlier on Tuesday, the UK government released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) in which it has cleared that the UK is not dependent on the Russian gas supply. It informed that the single largest source of gas comes from the UK Continental Shelf and the vast majority of imports come from reliable suppliers such as Norway.

Also, it noted that there are no gas pipelines directly linking the UK with Russia and imports from Russia made up less than 4% of the total UK gas supply in 2021. It is worth mentioning that the US on Tuesday has announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in remarks from the White House.

Image: AP