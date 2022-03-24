UK To Provide 6,000 Defensive Missiles, £25 Million Funds To Ukraine Amid War With Russia

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will unveil a massive new package of assistance for Ukraine, while also urging the global community to maintain the course on Ukraine and to take a stand against the oppression.

During NATO and G7 leaders' talks in Brussels, PM Boris Johnson commited 6,000 additional defensive missiles and £25 million in financial support for Ukraine's military troops, further pushing the UK's partners to guarantee that Ukrainians have the resources to continue to defend themselves against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

According to an official press release from PM’s office, these measures will be more than double the amount of lethal defence help delivered so far and will come on top of the £400 million the UK has already pledged in humanitarian and economic relief to the situation.

Boris Johnson will outline the UK's commitment to improve Ukraine's defence capabilities

Furthermore, Johnson will outline the UK's commitment to collaborate with partners to improve Ukraine's defence capabilities, especially longer-range targeting as well as intelligence.

As part of a cross-government attempt to fight disinformation in Russia and Ukraine, the UK will also offer an additional £4.1 million to the BBC World Service, as well as fresh financial and policing assistance for the International Criminal Court's probe into war crimes.

One month into the Russia-Ukraine war, the Prime Minister would welcome NATO and the G7 for their united approach to Ukraine and collaborative action on economic, military, and diplomatic initiatives, as per the release.

"Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people have shown themselves to be extraordinarily brave and tenacious in defending their homeland, in the face of an unprovoked onslaught," UK PM Johnson said. Adding to this he said, "We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world," according to the release.

In addition to this, more than 4,000 anti-tank weaponry, which includes Next-Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons Systems (NLAWs,) and Javelin missiles, have already been delivered to Ukraine's armed forces. The British government is also distributing Starstreak high-velocity anti-air missiles, along with body armour, helmets, and combat boots, to enable Ukrainians to protect themselves against aircraft attacks.

It is worth noting that the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund's new non-ODA support of £25 million will assist to pay the wages of Ukrainian soldiers, pilots, and police officers, as well as guarantee that the armed forces are well-equipped with high-quality weapons.

Meanwhile, Dominic Raab, the UK Justice Secretary, will also lead a conference of Justice and Foreign Ministers today in The Hague to coordinate assistance for the International Criminal Court's war crimes investigations.

