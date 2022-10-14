Amid the relentless war in Ukraine, the United Kingdom, on Thursday, announced to donate of cutting-edge air defence missiles to the war-embattled nation in order to protect itself against Russian missile strikes. While announcing the latest aid to Kyiv, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, confirmed the military equipment includes AMRAAM rockets-- an advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile-- and added the weapon will be integrated with the US-sponsored NASAMS air defence systems.

The integrated weapons are capable of shooting down cruise missiles. He said the latest announcement came as Moscow escalated the war in the last few days, resulting in the killings of dozens of people and the destruction of crucial infrastructures.

Notably, the top official was pointing fingers at the recent Russian rocket attacks on the Ukranian capital Kyiv and other locations.

Further, the defence secretary said the aid will also include hundreds of additional air defence missiles, additional aerial drones to support Ukraine’s information gathering and logistics capabilities, and 18 howitzer artillery guns, in addition to the 64 already delivered. According to Wallace, bolstering Ukraine’s air defences has been and remains a priority for UK military support.

He added the incumbent Liz Truss and the earlier Boris Johnson governments have already provided a variety of air defence systems including Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak launchers, and hundreds of anti-air missiles.

UK pledges to provide £10 million to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package

"Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen its overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS," said Wallace. Besides, the Secretary said that the UK will provide £10 million to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. He stressed that the funding is crucial for the war-torn nation as it will help in providing urgent non-lethal assistance such as winter clothes, shelters, generators, fuel trucks and ambulances for the Ukrainian Army ahead of the winter.

Image: AP