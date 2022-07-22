UK To Provide Ukraine With Artillery Guns, Drones To Fend Off Russia's 'unjust' Invasion

As the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of subsiding, the United Kingdom is set to send scores of artillery guns, hundreds of drones, and additional anti-tank weaponry to war-torn Ukraine in the upcoming weeks, said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. According to the press release from the Ministry of Defence, delivering the additional aid will greatly increase the UK's assistance as the nation strives to fend off Russia's ruthless and unjustified invasion.

Defence Secretary Wallace further informed Parliament on Thursday that 36 L119 105mm artillery guns, as well as over 20 M109 155mm self-propelled guns, will shortly be arriving from the UK. He also said that Ukraine will get counter-battery radar devices and over 50,000 rounds of ammunition for its artillery from the Soviet period.

Along with drones, including hundreds of loitering aerial explosives, the UK will also supply over 1,600 more anti-tank weaponry in the upcoming weeks.

Furthermore, speaking about the weapons, Ben Wallace, said, “The scale and range of equipment we are providing demonstrate the strength of our resolve. Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion,” as per the press release.

UK's military aid to Ukraine

Besides this, six stormer vehicles equipped with Starstreak anti-air missile launchers, 16,000 artillery rounds, and hundreds of missiles have already been transported to Ukraine. Additionally, the UK has sent 120 armoured fighting vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems, maritime Brimstone missiles, and a significant amount of non-lethal equipment, which comprises over 82,000 helmets, and 8,450 sets of body armour, and over 5,000 night vision gear, the release added.

According to the release, this military assistance came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June announced that the UK will provide Ukraine with an additional $1 billion in military aid. The funding, which brings UK military assistance and other regional activity to £2.3 billion since the beginning of the war, will mark the commencement of a new phase in the support of the international community.

This increased aid will be used to pay for the next phase of military support, which will include even more advanced air defence systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cutting-edge new electronic warfare gear, the release highlighted.

This development also comes after the UK began a significant training program for the Ukrainian military that could potentially train 10,000 soldiers. According to media reports, the initiative that would prepare the first set of Ukrainian recruits being trained by the British army to combat the Russian army has begun. Up to 10,000 recruits will be trained at four training facilities around the nation every four months, according to British authorities. The goal of the special, rapid training program is to prepare Ukrainian recruits—who have little to no prior military education or experience—to take on the Russian army.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)