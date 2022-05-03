Last Updated:

UK To Send Armoured Vehicles To Ukraine In Order To Evacuate Residents From Besieged Areas

UK government announced that 13 protected armoured vehicles will be sent to Ukraine to securely evacuate residents from shelled areas in the country's east.

UK

The United Kingdom continues to supply assistance to Ukraine in the midst of the Russian aggression as the UK government announced that 13 protected armoured vehicles will be sent to the former Soviet state in order to securely evacuate residents from shelled areas in the country's east. The UK Government announced that the steel-plated vehicles will be provided to Ukraine in response to a direct request from the Ukrainian government for secure and reliable civilian transport.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that this latest donation of armoured vehicles will aid in the protection of innocent Ukrainians fleeing Russian shelling and will assist Ukrainian officials in carrying out critical tasks. The armoured vehicles will also be used to transfer officials from Ukrainian ministries to temporary command posts established for government operations.

Vehicles will also be used by Ukrainian police and the National Guard

The vehicles will also be used by Ukrainian police and the National Guard to rehabilitate crucial railway links in Ukraine's east. UK Government stated that the armoured vehicles are made up of highly specialised 4x4s that have been enhanced with armour to resist high-velocity gunfire, anti-personnel mines, and improvised explosive devices, which are all the techniques that Russian forces have used to massacre people in Ukraine.

In a statement, the UK Government said that around £220 million (275 USD) is included in the package to deliver medical supplies and basic essentials on the ground, saving lives and safeguarding vulnerable people. This includes assistance from the United Nations, the Red Cross, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), such as the DEC and UK-Med.

UK has also delivered food supplies, pledged to donate up to 42 ambulances

Meanwhile, following a government request, the UK has also delivered food supplies, pledged to donate up to 42 ambulances to aid in the delivery of crucial lifesaving care and supplied more than five million medical items to support lifesaving work in Ukraine, according to Interfax. In addition to the Challenger 2 tanks provided to Poland to backfill after donating to Ukraine, the UK has also pledged to provide Stormer armoured vehicles, Air Defense Systems, 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missiles and over 5,000 anti-tank missiles.

