UK Transport Secy Warns Famine Caused By Invasion Could Cause Greater Deaths Than War

Britain Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned that famine caused by grain and food shortages due to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine could cause more deaths than the war itself. Speaking to Sky News, Shapps said that he was very concerned over the issue and even met Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov last week to discuss the measures that need to be taken to ensure that the grain leaves Ukraine. His remarks came as Russian forces armed continue to block Ukrainian ports to stop the export of grain and other agricultural products amid the war with Ukraine.

Speaking to Sky News, Grant Shapps said that they were considering various ways that could be taken to export the grain and other goods from Ukraine. He stressed that they need to move the goods out of Ukraine as "otherwise there could be a lot of hunger and indeed even famine." Asked if the UK could deploy military ships to the Odesa port, Grant Shapps said that he will not be able to go into "specific details" and stressed that there are a lot of complexities involved which include mined waters near the port. He added that the approach of Russia to the situation would make it "very difficult." The statement of Grant Shapps comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 80 days.

Zelenskyy calls on world to help in unblocking Ukraine's ports

Earlier on May 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community to help Ukraine in unblocking ports to avoid the global food crisis. He proposed to set up an organization of food-exporting states in order to combat hunger in the world and can act with respect for human rights and global trade rules. Zelenskyy made the remarks during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 23.

He accused the Russian armed forces of partly stealing grain each day and then exporting it to other countries using ships. Furthermore, he called for imposing "maximum" sanctions against Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine. He urged the international community to impose an embargo on Russian oil, blockade of all Russian banks, abandonment of the Russian IT sector and ending trade operations with Russia.