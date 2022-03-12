A doting Ukrainian mother, Olga Khomenko, on Saturday was spared a prison sentence so that she could save her daughter stuck in Kyiv amid the precarious Russia-Ukraine war.

It was "simple humanity" of Khomenko-led Judge Micheal Kay to spare her from immediate custody so that she could retrieve her daughter amid the barrage of Russian bombings approaching the heart of Ukraine, Daily Mail reported. Khomenko's case was heard at St. Albans Crown Court in England on Friday, where she admitted to abducting her child and running off to Ukraine in 2017.

The 37-year-old Khomenko told the court that she was fleeing from an abusive marriage and a "violent" husband. On entering a guilty plea on Friday, Khomenko was sentenced to five years behind the bars, along with a two-year suspended sentence.

Earlier this week, she was granted a 72 hours bail by the court to travel to Ukraine but could make it just up to the Poland border. As per reports, she was "desperate" to return to the court adhering to the time limit so that she could make another attempt to evacuate her daughter stuck amidst the Russian offensive.

'Desperate situation calls for desperate measures'

On Friday, Judge Kay publicly wished Khomenko "every success" to reunite with her daughter. Briefly discussing the trial, he said, the court heard the girl is currently living with her grandmother in the Ukrainian capital region where they "can hear the bombs raining down".

They had made an attempt to leave war-torn Ukraine but were turned back by Ukrainian soldiers after the nearest railway station was bombed by Russian invading troops.

"I have never known a sentencing exercise in which the issue of saving a child in a foreign country has been a factor," Judge Kay said.

“This court is in an impossible situation. I cannot begin to understand what the situation is on the ground in the Kyiv region. I imagine the system has broken down in terms of authority and the enforcement of the rule of law. It is a desperate situation, only truly desperate measures can be taken," he added.

Khomenko had settled and lived in women's shelters after divorcing her allegedly abusive husband in 2015. Later, she settled in Ukraine with her daughter. However, she was extradited to the UK in 2020 after being arrested in Paris the previous year.

After being handed the court sentence, Khomenko stood in the dock and wept profusely. Judge Kay ordered an immediate release of her passport, which is held by Gatwick Airport authorities. Khomenko left the court with an intention to leave for the Polish border.

