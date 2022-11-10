UK Vows 1,000 Additional Surface To Air Missiles For Ukraine To Counter Russia Aggression

In a bid to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, the UK on Wednesday announced one thousand surface-to-air missiles for the war-torn country. UK Defence secretary Ben Wallace made the announcement while visiting the sites where Ukrainian troops are getting the training. He visited the site alongside the NATO chief and JEF Defence Ministers in the UK, according to an official statement.

Further, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called on the NATO nations and allies to do more and was confident about the fact that the UK is going to continue to be a leading example in terms of supporting Ukraine. After meeting Rishi Sunak, NATO chief told the reporters, "The United Kingdom has led by example over many years when it comes to... defence spending, spending more than 2 per cent of GDP on defence."

UK supports Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war

The British government said that it had frozen assets worth £18bn ($20.5bn) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals, and entities sanctioned for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. London has imposed the most severe sanctions ever on Russia and it is crippling their war machine. Andrew Griffith, a junior government minister in the Treasury, said "Our message is clear, we will not allow Putin to succeed in this brutal war.” More than 1,200 individuals and 120 entities in Russia have been sanctioned by the UK government.

According to the UK government press release, Britain has trained over 7,400 recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and over 60 AFU Junior leaders. They are equipped with more than 9,000 Ukrainian recruits to ensure they have the necessary personal protective equipment, including helmet, body armour, and webbing, to aid them in fighting against Russian aggression, said Brigadier Justin Stenhouse, Commander of the UK’s basic training for Ukrainian recruits. As reported by French media, Paris has given 18 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and was planning to send 20 Bastion armored carriers and 12 Caesar howitzers that had been originally made in Denmark. On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was destroyed and that Ukrainian energy and communication are being targeted by the Russian armed forces which are causing massive destruction.