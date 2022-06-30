UK Vows To Boost Ukraine's Defence Capabilities, Announces Another 1.2bn In Military Aid

In a bid to help Ukraine fight Russia’s ‘unjustified’ aggression, the United Kingdom has pledged to significantly increase its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's defence by giving an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military assistance. The British government committed financing for capabilities, including advanced air defence systems, drones, as well as electronic warfare equipment during the NATO summit in Madrid, which is set to conclude on Thursday. The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said that British assistance was "transforming Ukraine's defences" against the Russian attack, The Independent reported. Further, the increased funding represents a 77% increase against the £1.3 billion previously given.

This additional aid comes as the President of Ukraine pleaded with the NATO officials to do more to support his nation in fending off Vladimir Putin's invasion. According to British officials, the equipment is the first step in allowing Ukraine to move beyond defensive actions and engage in offensive operations against Russian ground forces in an effort to reclaim lost terrain.

Meanwhile, the UK also announced to commit an extra 1,000 forces and one of its two new aircraft carriers to the defence of NATO’s eastern flank, The Guardian reported. The troops will be earmarked for the defence of Estonia, where the UK already has about 1,700 personnel deployed, but they will be based in Britain, ready to fly out to defend the Baltic country if deemed necessary.

Military aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson said, “Putin’s brutality continues to take Ukrainian lives and threaten peace and security across Europe.” “As Putin fails to make the gains he had anticipated and hoped for and the futility of this war becomes clear to all, his attacks against the Ukrainian people are increasingly barbaric,” he added as per The Independent.

Johnson also asserted that the weapons, gear, and intelligence provided by the UK are enhancing Ukraine's defences against this assault. “And we will continue to stand squarely behind the Ukrainian people to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine,” he said.

The UK has been providing assistance to the war-torn Ukraine as part of its defence budget, making its commitment equal to about 2.3% of GDP, as per The Independent.

Boris Johnson says 'will resign if UK govt withdraws support to Ukraine'

According to media reports, on June 25, British Prime Minister Johnson made a number of broad statements about how he would resign from office if any cabinet chose to "abandon" Ukraine. Johnson said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Saturday that he would leave his designation as Prime Minister if it were indicated that Britain would have to give up on the Ukrainian cause as it was "simply getting too difficult."

The loss of leaving Kyiv and allowing Russia to win the horrific conflict, according to the UK Prime Minister, would be "too much to bear." Johnson, who has been a steadfast defender of Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion, said to his interviewer, "I would accept that I have lost a very important argument and I would go."

Earlier, the UK government had announced that it will provide materials and equipment worth up to £10 million to restore Ukraine's rail system. Amid the Russian military onslaught, the British government has also decided to assist Ukraine in the export of grain.

