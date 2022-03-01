British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, on Monday, has warned countries to face sanctions if they try to establish new trade relations with Russia. The warning from Truss when she was speaking at the Parliament on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The Foreign Secretary said that the country has been keeping a close eye on those countries who were seeking to make profits from gaps left in the trade after several European Union and Western countries imposed stringent sanctions on Russia-- both politically and economically-- for the action taken against Kyiv. "Those countries seeking to establish business ties with Russia could face severe sanctions," she said.

We have taken decisive action. We will degrade the Russian economy and isolate Russia on the world stage.



Putin must lose. pic.twitter.com/LoCCfoQnPv — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 28, 2022

Foreign Secretary @TrussLiz is introducing further sanctions on Russia for their barbaric invasion of Ukraine.



Russia will be an international pariah economically, just as it is politically.



The UK continues to #StandWithUkraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦https://t.co/0gPzeGl4bZ pic.twitter.com/BdFMxi9UvH — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) February 28, 2022

"Russian President Vladimir Putin must lose. We are doing everything we can to stop him, and to restore Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We’ll do this by backing Ukraine against unjustified aggression; by degrading the Russian economy and stopping it from funding Putin’s war machine; and by isolating Putin on the world stage," she added. Further, she informed the Parliament that the country has removed some of the Russian banks from the SWIFT system in order to kick them out from international finance.

"This is the first step towards a total SWIFT ban. Our collective action against Russia’s Central Bank will prevent them from deploying their international reserves to mitigate the impact of our sanctions. We are also launching a joint task force to hunt down the assets of oligarchs," stressed Truss. Notably, the UK had on Saturday imposed several sanctions on Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It also barred Russian airlines and private jets from using the country's airspace. "Sanctions will devastate Russia’s economy and targets Vladimir Putin directly and his inner circle including Sergey Lavrov," she said. "More than 100 companies and oligarchs at the heart of Putin’s regime have been hit with sanctions worth 100s of billions of pounds, asset freezes and travel bans," she added.

4,300 Russian troops killed

Notably, Russian troops engaged in a deadly war with its neighbouring country, Ukraine on Thursday. Since then, they have reportedly captured several strategic locations in Ukraine. According to the data presented by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, at least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children. On the other hand, Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during the UNGC meeting, claimed nearly 4,300 Russian troops killed and over 200 were taken as prisoners of war-- a claim that Russia denied.

Image: Twitter/@trussliz