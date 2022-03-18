As the Russian forces are now using advanced weapons to target Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the deployment of the Sky Sabre missile system to Poland. According to a report by Sky News, the announcement from Wallace came after he held a closed-door meeting with his Polish counterpart on Thursday. Notably, he is currently on a trip to Warsaw. Apart from announcing the deployment of the Sky Sabre missile, the minister also vowed to deploy at least a hundred troops to Poland. According to the theory presented by the UK Defence Secretary, the latest announcement will send a clear message of unity with Ukraine to Russia.

Dziękuję @BWallaceMP za wsparcie 🇬🇧 w obliczu rosyjskiej agresji na Ukrainę. Decyzja o rozmieszczeniu w Polsce sytemu obrony przeciwlotniczej Sky Sabre oraz 100 dodatkowych żołnierzy to wyraz solidarności w obliczu zagrożenia oraz wzmocnienie wschodniej flanki NATO. pic.twitter.com/Z1jWKGBgDL — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) March 17, 2022

Besides, he also said that the deployment of advanced missiles will secure the borders of NATO's allies. "We want to ensure the borders of Europe are well-protected. We are going to deploy the Sky Sabre medium-range anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel to make sure that we stand alongside Poland, protecting their airspace from any further aggression by Russia," Sky News quoted Wallace as saying. He informed that the Sky Sabre missile system is an air defence system that has a greater range than its prototype.

Also, it can take out fighter jets or target incoming smart bombs, even if it is capable of targetting objects as small as a tennis ball. Further, the British minister clarified that the deployment of troops will be on a short-term basis and added the UK government will keep it under review until they return to their base camps. It is worth mentioning, recently, Russia launched a missile attack to target the Ukrainian military training base, which was situated just 15 miles away from the Polish border. The blast killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 100 people.

UK Defense Secretary gets fake call claiming to be Ukrainian PM

Earlier on Thursday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace took to Twitter and said he got a call from an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian Prime Minister. According to Wallace, the caller asked him a few questions and, when he realised the caller was suspicious, he terminated the call. "Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call. No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt," he wrote.

Image: AP