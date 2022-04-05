UK Vows To Expose Russian 'war Crimes' In Ukraine; Demands UN Action Over Bucha 'genocide'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, the United Kingdom presidency of the United Nations council has said that it will reveal the truth about Russia’s war crimes in the war-torn nation. Speaking in the context of the alleged horrifying slayings of civilians in Bucha and other cities, the UK representatives to the UN said that they will expose Russia for its war crimes. Furthermore, it informed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Security Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Tuesday's Security Council meeting on Ukraine following his visit to Bucha. The UK Presidency of the Council will ensure the truth is heard about Russia’s war crimes,” the UK at the UN said in a tweet. “We will expose Putin’s war for what it really is,” the UK government organisation added.

#Breaking:

President @ZelenskyyUa will address Tuesday's Security

Council meeting on #Ukraine following his visit to #Bucha.



The UK Presidency of the Council will ensure the truth is heard about Russia’s war crimes.



We will expose Putin’s war for what it really is.#UNSC 🇺🇳🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Dnp73aBiX4 — UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) April 4, 2022

UK foreign secy, Ukraine FM demand action from UN over Russian 'war crimes'

This comes only hours after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for the suspension of Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council. The Foreign Secretary to the Boris Johnson administration mentioned the discovery of bodies and mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine and said that Russia must be penalised for the war crimes committed by their troops. Truss was speaking after a meeting with her Ukrainian and Polish counterparts in Warsaw on Monday when she along with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called for Russia’s ousting from the UN council.

Meanwhile, Kuleba also spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about events in Bucha in what appear to be deliberate killings in the town on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. “No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council,” Kuleba said on Twitter. “Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account.” Following reports, the UN along with the EU has informed that it was ready to send investigation teams to further look into the matter.

410 civilian bodies found in liberated regions: Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday, April 3, stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other significant towns and villages of the Kyiv region during the first two days. The Defence Ministry further added that the exact number of victims of Russian occupiers will be much higher. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, revealed the tragedies caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." However, Russia continues to refute what it calls the "staged" killings in Bucha and "provocation" to slander the Russian Armed Forces.

Image: AP