UK Vows To Hold Russia Accountable Over Chemical Attack Accusations In Mariupol

With Russia confronting accusations of deploying chemical weapons during the Mariupol attack, the United Kingdom on Tuesday pledged to confirm the allegations. Troops from the city's Azov regiment were left dizzy and unable to breathe after a poisonous substance of unknown origin was allegedly dropped by a Russian drone, as per the reports of ITV. This comes at a time when Russia's bombardment of the city has led to mounting concerns in the United Kingdom.

Azov regiment stated that its troops sustained minor injuries, such as lack of breath following the attack. After the explosion, one injured soldier recounted "sweet-tasting" white smoke engulfing a section of the area. The incident transpired only hours after a representative for the Moscow-backed Donetsk People's Republic requested Russia to send in "chemical forces" to the city in Ukraine's southeast. On Russian state television, Donetsk People's Republic militia spokesperson Eduard Basurin informed that in a bid to defeat Ukrainian soldiers resisting Russian assaults in the Azovstal Metallurgy plant area, "chemical troops" were needed.

'Deployment of these weapons would be a callous escalation'

In the wake of concerns regarding chemical weapons usage, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss promised that if the allegations are verified, the UK will call Russian President Vladimir Putin "and his regime to account." She further stated that there are reports that Russian forces may have used chemical weapons on Mariupol residents and that they are urgently working with partners to verify the details. Truss went on to add that any deployment of these weapons would be a callous escalation in this confrontation, and they will hold Putin and his dictatorship responsible.

Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details.



Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 11, 2022

Need for tougher sanctions against Russia to deter it from deploying chemical weapons

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke late Monday night regarding the requirement for stringent sanctions against Russia in order to deter it from deploying chemical weapons. He has also asked for military weapons so that Ukraine can fight the Russian soldiers. Zelenskyy said that unfortunately, they are not getting as many weapons as they need to finish this battle sooner. He further stated that Ukrainian people are being killed which will never be recovered, according to BBC. Last month, US President Joe Biden stated that if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine, NATO would respond.