UK Vows To Support ICC In Probing Russian War Crimes In Bucha Other Ukrainian Cities

Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine has intensified in recent weeks with reports of new war crimes surfacing every day. As Zelenskyy’s troops recaptured Kyiv surburbs over the weekend, they found tortured, dead bodies lying unattended on the streets of Bucha. The reports soon gained momentum in the international community, leading to the West calling for a probe into the slayings.

Most recently, the British Foreign Ministry accused the Kremlin of repeatedly lying about attacking civilians in Ukraine & continuing to spread misinformation to distract & deflect from Russian atrocities. In a statement, Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss said that the UK will support the International Criminal Court(ICC) in probing and punishing the killers of Bucha. “The UK will support the International Criminal Court to ensure those responsible for war crimes in Bucha & elsewhere are held accountable,” she said.

It is pertinent to note that Russian troops have denied any role in the Bucha genocide, branding the accusations as “provocations by Ukraine.” At least 410 corpses were discovered in Bucha, laying bare atrocities conducted by “invaders” on civilians. In a discreet report, AP revealed that Russian state controlled broadcasters were showing that photo and video evidence of the killings were fake while others showed that Ukrainians were responsible for the bloodshed.

'Murderers, looters, butchers'

Meanwhile, a local media house quoted President Zelenskyy as saying that the mothers of the Russian troops should see the gruesome images and ponder upon the 'b******ds' they have raised. 'Murderers, looters, butchers,' he said while describing the forces. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ukraine forces regained control of Bucha last week. Bodies of at least 57 people were found in the town near Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as Russian forces retreated from parts of the East European nation. A mass grave was built to bury these bodies. A local media earlier reported that in Bucha, the Russian troops had occupied a house which it had made its headquarters. Among the two rooms in the headquarter, one was made a torture chamber, and in the other, civilians were shot.

(Image: AP)