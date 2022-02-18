UK Warns Russia Against Recognising Breakaway Ukraine Regions; 'Disregard Of Minsk Accord'

The UK government on Thursday warned Russia against formally recognising two breakaway provinces of Ukraine- Donetsk and Luhansk, days after the Russian parliament voted to urge Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to do so. Identifying the pro-Moscow separatist territories of Ukraine will display Russia's "flagrant disregard" for the Minsk Agreement, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. She also added that the recognition could also display a lack of commitment to the peace process that started years ago to end the standoff between Kyiv and Moscow.

"The Duma's request that Vladimir Putin recognises the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

She further added that complying with State Duma's request "would represent a further attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity." In addition, it would also signal an end to the ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia under the 2015 Minsk Agreement, which sought to end the war between Moscow and the ex-Soviet nation and "demonstrates a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," she added. Notably, Minsk Agreement 2015, mediated by France and Germany, is currently the only existing framework to resolve the ongoing conflict, as per experts.

"Where is Russia to end its pattern of destabilizing behaviour against Ukraine and to implement the commitments it has freely signed up to, including the Minsk Agreement," UK Foreign Secretary Truss said.

Truss' remarks come after the Russian parliament lower chamber, State Duma, on February 15 endorsed a resolution to ask President Putin to recognise the Russian-backed separatist-claimed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states. The resolution, signed by Speaker of the parliament lower chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin, drew prompt and strong backlash from the West.

Washington promptly slammed the Duma proposal on Thursday, with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, saying it would "constitute a gross violation of international law." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also warned Russia against the proposal that recognises "rebel territories" as independent as it will mean "Russia's de facto and de jure will to withdraw from the means agreements with all the attendant consequences."

Putin has 'acknowledged' proposal: Peskov

A day after the proposal was laid before the Russian President, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Putin has "acknowledged" the resolution yet highlighted that such move "would not be in line" with the Minsk Deal, RFL News reported. The proposal is a clear sign of the "mood of lawmakers and the nation's prevailing public opinion," Peskov added. However, Putin has emphasised that Russia intends to help resolve the situation which can be done only through comprehensive efforts by the implementation of the Minsk Accord, Tass Agency reported.

(Image: AP)