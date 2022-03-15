UK Warns Russia Could Launch Chemical Or Biological Weapons Attack On Ukraine

In the latest intelligence report, the British Ministry of Defence warned that Russia could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in a “false-flag” operation. The MoD stated that it had seen no evidence to support Russia’s accusations that Ukraine intends to use chemical or biological weapons. Instead, it said that Russia could possibly be planning to use such weapons in the form of a “faked attack, a staged discovery of agents or munitions or fabricated evidence of alleged Ukrainian planning to use such weapons”.

The UK Ministry of Defence said, “A 'false-flag' attack would almost certainly be accompanied by extensive disinformation to complicate attribution."

It further suggested that Russia “likely intended to use 'false-flag' operations to justify their initial invasion of Ukraine on 24 February".

West says Russia may use chemical weapons against Ukraine

The British MoD did not cite evidence to support the assertion in what it called an intelligence update. But it asserted that the UK Defence Ministry had seen no evidence to support Russia’s accusations that Ukraine planned to use chemical and biological weapons.

It is to mention that US officials have also made similar statements in the past week. Separately, the United Nations has also said that it had no evidence Ukraine had a biological weapons program. The US and allies, on the other hand, accused Russia of spreading the unproven claim as a possible prelude to launching its own biological or chemical attacks.

Recently, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned that Russia may use chemical weapons against Ukraine. Over the weekend, Stoltenberg said that in recent days they have heard claims about chemical and biological weapons and that the Kremlin is trying to justify what could not be justified. He further claimed that despite the Ukrainian people's valiant resistance against the Russian invasion, the coming days are likely to bring much more pain.

