UK Warns Russia 'significantly' Amping Up Battle Amid Its Weakening Strategies In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's military has been falling short in its war against Ukraine and appointing Valery Gerasimov as new commander is a 'significant development', says the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), reported Kiyv Independent. The move is "an indicator of the increasing seriousness of the situation Russia is facing," said the UK MoD. Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov would take over the operation and would replace Sergei Surovikin, who had been in the role for only three months.

The appointment of the new Russian chief comes amid the raging battles around Soledar which has caused so much destruction around the town and nearby Bakhmut. Vladimir Putin has been "building up" forces in Ukraine, however, Ukraine has been holding out a key eastern town, reported Sky News.

UK Defence Ministry criticises Putin's new strategy

Taking to Twitter, the UK Ministry of Defence has criticised this new strategy against Ukraine by Putin in a series of tweets. In the first three tweets, they shared the details of the update on the situation in Ukraine and Russia's new shift in the military. While talking about the updates, the UK MoD tweeted, "The deployment of the CGS as theatre commander is an indicator of the increasing seriousness of the situation Russia is facing, and a clear acknowledgement that the campaign is falling short of Russia’s strategic goals." Further, the UK MoD added, "The move is likely to be greeted with extreme displeasure by much of the Russian ultra-nationalist and military blogger community, who have increasingly blamed Gerasimov for the poor execution of the war."

On the other hand, the Defence of Ukraine has reacted satirically to the news of the Russian commander on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine wrote, "Every Russian general must receive at least one opportunity to fail in Ukraine. Some may be lucky enough to fail twice."

Who is the new Russian military chief?

The newly appointed chief of Russian troops, Valery Gerasimov, has been really active in the war against Ukraine. He had boosted the morale of the Russian troops by personally visiting the frontline in the eastern Donbas region in May, as per Sky News. He is not only Putin's right hand but also has participated in strategising the invasion of Ukraine.

