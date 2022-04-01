Despite Russia's repetitive claim that it has reduced its military action against Ukraine, a UK intelligence report claimed that Russian shelling and missile strikes continued in Chernihiv and Kyiv. According to a British military intelligence report, Russian forces have continued their aggression against Ukraine's national, Kyiv and added that they could increase airstrikes in the region. In a statement released by the UK Ministry of Defence on Friday, Putin's forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the pullout of several military units. The Ministry anticipated that heavy fighting would likely occur in the city's suburbs in the coming days.

The Russian forces continued their attack on Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine. However, it added that the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian forces. Apart from UK intelligence reports, UK intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming, on Friday, asserted that the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders of their commanders and added they were sabotaging their defence equipment. According to Fleming, the demoralized Russian soldiers had accidentally shot down their aircraft.

"It’s clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanize. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory," said Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency.

"We’ve seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," he added.

Zelenskyy warns Russian withdrawals are just a "military tactic"

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a televised address to the nation on Friday, warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and centre of the country were just a "military tactic" to build up forces for new powerful attacks in the southeast. "We know their intentions. We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us," he said. "There will be battles ahead," Zelenskyy added. Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

With inputs from AP

