UK Will Judge Russia On Basis Of Actions And Not Words: Deputy PM Dominic Raab

A day after Kremlin announced that it would retreat from Kyiv, the British Foreign Ministry has expressed scepticism toward the Russians’ resolve. Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab asserted that Downing Street will judge Moscow on the basis of its “actions and not words”. During negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian delegation had promised to scale down military operations in Ukraine in order to “increase mutual trust,” However Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy showed doubt.

On Tuesday, Raab echoed Zelenskyy’s stance. "The door to diplomacy will always be left ajar, but I don't think you can trust what is coming out of the mouth of Putin's war machine," he told Sky News. He also asserted that Putin would be tested for his actions. “They need to withdraw from Ukraine, not just reposition," Raab told Times Radio later. However, Raab concluded that London will take a “very sceptical view” about anything coming out of Moscow.

The US warns against getting fooled by Russians

Earlier, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby warned that the world shouldn’t be fooled by the Russians highlighting that it was a strategy alteration to focus on more successful military objectives. “We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine."

“The Russians have said they are withdrawing forces from around Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, and so far, reports show that some — but not many — Russian forces have indeed moved away from the area. But where those troops are going and why is likely less about signalling a willingness to end a bloody and illegal war, and more about repositioning of forces elsewhere to focus on alternative and potentially more successful military objectives,” Pentagon warned.

The Russian war waged by President Putin on February 24 prompted the US and its allies to slap the strongest penalties on Moscow. The stringent measures were aimed to damage Russia's economic and financial sectors, leading to a shortage of goods and in turn spike in the cost of commodities in the Russian domestic market.

Image: AP