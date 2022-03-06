UK Will Shelter Ukrainian Refugees, Govt Working On Targeting Russian Oligarchs: Deputy PM

As many Ukrainian civilians are trying to flee their home country amid the war conditions and further are seeking safer places, the UK government which has been closely monitoring the situation and trying to extend its support to the war-hit nation is considering handing over the seized properties of Russian elites in the country to the refugees from Ukraine who come over for shelters.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab in a series of interviews made the suggestion that the government can consider handing over the seized properties to the Ukrainian refugees on the basis of relevant evidence and legal entities. While speaking to the London-based radio station LBC on whether the British government can seize the properties owned by the Russian oligarchs, he said, "It can be done if we receive proper evidence and on a legal basis" further asserting that these properties can be absolutely used for sheltering Ukrainian refugees.

UK government is working at targeting Putin's corrupt system: Deputy PM Dominic Raab

In another interview with BBC Breakfast, Raab also confirmed that the government is seeking to change the law for stopping Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats from using their justice system for silencing the media into investigating Putin's regime. He further called it an "abuse of the system" and said that he will put forward proposals for dealing with such issues.

The deputy Prime Minister also spoke on receiving Russian money into the UK and said that Britain is open to every Russian money coming into the country as long it is not directly connected to President Putin and his ruling elites. Stating that the sanctions imposed by the UK and other allies over Russia have a powerful impact, he told Sky News that the British government will continue to serve the corrupt finances of the Russian government.

"We’re not targeting blanket Russian money, we’re targeting the corrupt, the kleptocrats, the ones linked to Putin and his regime", he added.

Speaking on allegations of becoming "slower" and lagging behind, he said that they need proper evidence to act. "However, we have sanctioned more Russian banks than the European Union including the biggest Russian banks. While we're at the vanguard of taking action, it is important that we coincide with our allies accordingly.

