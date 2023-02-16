UK Won't Be Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine Anytime Soon, Says British Defence Secretary

British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, has indicated that it may take years before fighter jets are supplied to Ukraine. Wallace's statements indicate that Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may have to wait until the war with Russia is over. According to a report in Independent, Wallace said fighter jets come with various challenges, including the need for a pit crew of hundreds of engineers and pilots, which cannot be generated in a few months. “We’re not going to deploy, you know, 200 RAF personnel into Ukraine in the time of a war," he said.

Ukraine has been seeking fighter jets from western nations, to ensure it can face Russian airpower. As of now, Russian airforce has been largely absent. Many western analysts have wondered why Russia is not using its airforce in the war. On Tuesday, a report from Financial Times, citing intelligence officials, stated that Russia is getting ready to finally use its airforce in the war. This is why, Zelenskyy, during his UK visit, attempted to persuade the British government to supply his nation with fighter jets.

Anti-aircraft missile systems instead of fighter jets?

As of now, it seems Ukraine won't be getting the fighter jets. Ukraine might end up getting anti-aircraft missile systems, which will make Ukrainian skies unsafe for Russian fighter pilots. The option of teaching Ukrainian troops how to operate and maintain anti-aircraft missile systems is more realistic, according to the assessment of Western intelligence officials.

The British defence secretary, Wallace, is currently in Brussels for a meeting with NATO defence ministers. He is facing a challenge from the UK's Treasury over military spending but has dismissed reports that he would resign if he doesn't get enough money for the Ministry of Defence in the spring budget. Wallace believes that presenting a good case to the Chancellor and Prime Minister is the most important thing.

Importance of air power in war

The importance of air power in modern warfare cannot be overstated. The ability to strike enemy targets from the air can have a significant impact on the outcome of a conflict. When ground troops are exhausted, air power can continue to provide a decisive advantage. Air power is a force multiplier, meaning that it can enhance the effectiveness of ground troops. It can provide close air support, which involves using aircraft to support ground troops by attacking enemy positions or providing reconnaissance.

This can help ground troops achieve their objectives more quickly and with fewer casualties. Air power can also be used to disrupt enemy supply lines, which can have a significant impact on their ability to wage war. By attacking supply lines, air power can help isolate the enemy and make it difficult for them to sustain their operations. Strategic bombing is another important role that air power can play in war. This involves attacking an enemy's infrastructure, such as their factories and transportation systems. By targeting these key elements of an enemy's war machine, air power can significantly reduce their ability to wage war.

Wallace's response to speculation in German media

Wallace has also denied reports in the German media that claim NATO chiefs have asked Germany to stay in charge of the organisation's rapid-reaction force, describing them as 'nonsense'. The UK is due to take over the leadership of the Nato Response Force at the end of 2023.

"I mean, to be honest, the simple reality is Nato leadership did not approach anybody. We are taking over the NRF as scheduled and it’s interesting that story is based on a source on a German website I’ve never heard of," he said.

The British Defence Secretary also spoke about the threat of Chinese espionage. He claimed that China is not hacking into UK's sensitive CCTV cameras. He attempted to assure British citizens saying that the government is taking necessary measures to ensure hacking attempts don't succeed.

When asked about reports of fighter jets shooting down unidentified flying objects in North America, he said he has asked for an analysis of intelligence on the matter. He added jokingly that he has not seen any signs of extraterrestrial life.