To reduce the United Kingdom's reliance on Russian energy following Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson on Thursday announced that the UK is looking to develop more nuclear power plants so that it can reduce its reliance on Russia. As per AP, the UK government wants to build eight new nuclear reactors by 2050, increasing nuclear energy production to 24 gigawatts, or a quarter of expected electricity consumption.

The strategy also includes encouraging the use of solar energy and enhancing hydrogen production. PM Johnson said at Hinkley Point C, a nuclear power project under construction in southwest England, that this is about tackling the mistakes of the past and ensuring that they are well-set for the future. However, Johnson's energy security strategy was criticised by critics for focusing on increasing supplies while doing nothing to promote energy efficiency or reduce demand.

Critics say plan would provide little relief to consumers facing skyrocketing power prices

The critics claimed the plan would provide little relief to consumers facing skyrocketing power prices and would jeopardise the UK's commitment to reduce carbon emissions in response to global warming. Matthew Paterson. who is a University of Manchester expert on climate change politics stated that this moves the UK backwards, not forwards and that it is a "knee-jerk" reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that reverts to old, stale ideas centred on increasing energy supplies, and it does so in ways that are at odds with the UK's climate plan, as per AP. Oil and natural gas prices have risen sharply in recent months due to concerns that the war could disrupt Russian supply. High energy prices are contributing to the UK's cost-of-living crisis, with home gas and electricity prices up 54% this month.

New wave of licencing for North Sea oil and gas projects

The UK government also announced a new wave of licencing for North Sea oil and gas projects, claiming that these fuels are critical to the UK's energy security and transition to low-carbon renewables. It also claimed that domestically produced oil and gas will have a lesser carbon emissions than imported energy.

Image: AP