Ukraine's representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, demanded from Russia to unconditionally withdraw its forces from Ukraine and sought its full compliance with international humanitarian law at the 11th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war on Monday, February 28. This comes amid the peace negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on the Belarusian border.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UN further accused Belarus of betrayal, stating that it helped Russia in the invasion.

While addressing the UNGA emergency meeting, the Ukrainian envoy said, "There is a full-fledged war in Central Europe. Everyone in the world knows that Russians alone started this invasion now facilitated by Belarus. It was not chosen by Ukraine. Soldiers were brought in the pretext of the military exercise by Russia."

Pointing out that the war has led to the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed, and dozens of children, Kyslytsya lamented, "Putin goes on and on."

"Negotiations and talks are on in Belarus. The level of security is at the level of World War 2 now. Putin is doing madness; if he wants to kill himself he does not need to use a nuclear weapon. The only guilty party is the Russian federation. Russia has started deploying reserve forces at the border. Did attacks with missiles. Russian missiles targeted (an) oil depot in Kyiv, nuclear waste factory in Kyiv. Chernobyl radiation level has increased now due to active movement around," the Ukrainian envoy to UN said.

"As of today, 352 people including 16 children were killed on the Ukraine side. These numbers are growing nonstop; shelling continues. Russian troops are suffering and have already lost over one thousand troops. Stop this offensive against Ukraine. We demand Russia to unconditionally withdraw its forces and demand full compliance with international humanitarian law, " Sergiy Kyslytsya added.

'Enough is enough': UN Secretary-General António Guterres

While commencing the UNGA emergency meeting on Ukraine Crisis, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "Escalating violence is resulting in civilians' death. Enough is enough! Soldiers need to move back to barracks, civilians must be protected. Humanitarian aid is vital, it's not a solution, the only solution is through peace...I have assured Ukraine's President that UN will continue to assist, will not abandon them, will provide them with humanitarian assistance."

UNGA called for an immediate ceasefire by all parties; exercise maximum restraint and initiate dialogue, stating that diplomacy and dialogue must prevail.

Ukraine-Russia talks underway

Meanwhile, the peace negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on the Belarusian border are underway. During the dialogue with Moscow, Ukraine demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the war-hit country, including from Crimea and the Donbass regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office informed. The talks are yet to reach a final conclusion.