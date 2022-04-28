Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Blackmailing Europe By Cutting Gas Supply To Poland And Bulgaria

Shortly after the Russian energy company, Gazprom announced that it was halting natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, it has been slammed by several western countries and the European Union for blackmailing Europe over cutting gas supplies. Joining it, Ukraine has now also levelled allegations against Russia for seeking to blackmail Europe by cutting gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

This came after Russia threatened to cut off other countries from its gas supply on Wednesday further adding that the countries need to pay for the gas supplies in Russian roubles rather than other currencies.

Reacting to the same, Ukraine went on to target Russia for blackmailing European countries in an attempt to try and damage Ukraine's allies and further undermine their solidarity in taking action against Russia's invasive activities.

Furthermore, the chief of staff to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak also slammed Russia over its activities and said that Russia is just beginning the gas blackmail and further asserted that the European Union needs to remain united as Russia is trying to shatter the unity of Ukraine's allies. Further adding Russia is proving energy resources as a weapon, Yermak sought to impose an embargo on energy resources for depriving Russians of their energy weapons.

This comes at a time when tensions continue to surge in nearby Moldova leading to Russia's warning to the western countries to back off.

European Union on Russia's threats over cutting gas supplies

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union also launched a scathing attack on Russia over cutting off gas supplies from Poland and Bulgaria and further its threats to Europe. She said that Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their European neighbours.

She also added that the announcement by the Russian energy giant is an attempt of provocation that will be countered accordingly.

Stating that both Poland and Bulgaria will receive gas from the European Union neighbours, she added, "It comes as no surprise that Russia is using fossil fuels to blackmail us. Though our response will be immediate, united, and coordinated and the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will soon end."

Image: AP