Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Hindering Grain Export; 'working Only At 25-30% Of Its Capacity'

Amid the relentless war in Ukraine, its infrastructure ministry has again accused Russia of hindering the Black Sea ports in Odesa Oblast and said the Russian army has forced the site to work at 25-30% of its capacity. As per the ministry, Russia is "desperately" and "intentionally" obstructing the country's grain export to the whole world. It said that the continuous interference of Russian forces left Ukraine with no option and stressed only seven cargo ships carrying grain departed from the ports of Odesa Oblast on Sunday, October 23.

Notably, major seaports have been blocked in Ukraine since the initial days of the war. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grains to the whole world by alternate routes. Although in July this year, both countries signed an UN-brokered deal wherein the aggressor pledged to allow the war-torn nation to export its grain to the world. However, several top officials including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of ignoring the conditions outlined in the agreement.

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of ‘deliberately provoking a food crisis'

Ever since the UN-brokered deal was reached some three months ago, nearly 380 vessels carrying 8.5 million metric tonnes of grain have left for several continents including Asia, Europe, and Africa. Meanwhile, while addressing the nation on Saturday night, President Zelenskyy alleged that Moscow ‘deliberately provokes a food crisis’ by delaying cargo ships with grain from the already war-torn nation. It is worth mentioning, Ukraine accounts for nearly 9% of the total wheat that the whole world cultivates. A major chunk of Ukrainian grain is responsible for feeding under-developed nations such as Sudan, Kenya, Ghana and many more.

Earlier, a report released by the World Food Programme, stressed up to 20 million people in the Horn of Africa are facing severe hunger due to the blockade of Ukrainian grain. Though the WFP noted the condition was not good even before Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a brutal war against Ukraine, it stated that the situation has worsened as the major port that supplies agricultural products to the whole world remained blocked by Russian troops.