Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Mining Key Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia As War Hits 500 Days

Russian forces have begun to mine critical infrastructure in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. The town of Melitopol in Ukraine was captured by Russian forces shortly after the start of the war and has been occupied by Russia ever since. In his post on Telegram on July 9, Mayor Fedorov said that Russians mined a water main that supplies the town with drinking water. He said electrical grids were also mined, leaving the town's power and water supplies vulnerable. Fedorov said, "The enemy endangers the residents of the occupied territories."

Ukraine's warnings on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Melitopol Mayor also said that Russian troops continue to mine the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and explosives are being placed in the technical and machine rooms. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had in the past, repeatedly warned that Russia was placing explosives in the roof of the nuclear power plant whose blast would resemble shelling by Ukraine.

Kyiv wants other countries to heed its warning that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was seized by Russian forces in March 2022, and it continues to be under Russian occupation. While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not found evidence of explosives at the site, Russia has not allowed agency inspectors full access to all facilities, citing security concerns.

Ukraine claims Russia has lost 2,34,480 troops

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 10 that Russia has lost 2,34,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

This number includes 440 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day. According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,085 tanks, 7,966 armored fighting vehicles, 6,937 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,371 artillery systems, 3,686 drones, 668 multiple rocket launch systems, 414 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, and 18 boats. The General Staff posted the figures on social media pages, including on Facebook.