As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify with Kremlin troops relentlessly attacking Ukrainian cities, reports have emerged that in the latest missile attack launched by Russia, one civilian has died, and four have sustained severe injuries, including a child.

The incident occurred after one of the missiles hit a civilian home, a 9-story apartment block, and an adjacent infrastructure, according to Ukraine's law enforcement officers, who have launched an official probe into Sunday's missile strike on Kyiv’s central district. The residential house caught ablaze, and its upper floors were charred while the inmates were inside, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said.

"One civilian was killed. Four civilians, including a child, were injured after they were pulled out from under the rubble and taken to hospital," read a report by Ukrinform. The rescue operation is underway, it added.

Another military missile landed in a kindergarten. "There is a huge crater now at the site of impact," said the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office. On Sunday, the playground was empty, but on weekdays, dozens of Ukrainian children would have been present, he said.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, stated that a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Kyiv after the Russian continued overnight shelling in Ukraine. "Search and rescue operations are underway as people are believed to be trapped under the rubble in the Shevchenkivskyi district," he added. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also took to social media and mentioned the Russian cruise missile attack that severely injured a 7-year-old Ukrainian kid who was sleeping inside her home in the capital city of Kyiv.

Another victim was taken out from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv - probably the mother of a 7-year-old girl who is already in hospital.



Russia shelled Kyiv at 6:30 am today June 26th.https://t.co/isFp1OKCEg pic.twitter.com/5od1RAxDac — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2022

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military attack on neighboring Ukraine, hostilities between both nations have escalated, resulting in more and more fatalities. Also, the war has united western nations to stand against Moscow and in favor of war-ravaged Ukraine.

So far, Ukrainian armed forces have killed nearly 35,000 Russian troops in Ukraine. "The enemy’s total combat losses from February 24 to June 26 are about 34,850 personnel (+150 over the past day")," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

