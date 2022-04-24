Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Planning To 'conscript' Ukrainians Into Russian Forces: UK

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine has entered its 60th day, the UK Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update about the ground situation. The UK Defence Ministry has stated that the Ukrainian main Intelligence Directorate and General Staff have accused Russia of planning to induct Ukrainian civilians from the Russian captured regions of Ukraine, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia into its military. The UK ministry stated that the inclusion of Ukrainian civilians into the Russian armed forces violates Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

"The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate and General Staff have accused Russia of planning to conscript Ukrainian civilians from the Russian occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. This would follow similar prior conscription practices in the Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The UK Defence Ministry in a tweet stated that according to Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the "protected persons" will not be forced by the "occupying power" to take part in the military. According to the ministry, Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention will be breached even if Russia presents that people have voluntarily joined its armed forces as per Russian law. The UK Defence Ministry noted that the "protected persons" implies the people who are in the occupied regions in the war-torn nation. It further added, "no pressure or propaganda which aims at securing voluntary enlistment is permitted."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/OEhnKdrUZY



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Dv1to4FVWV — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 23, 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 23. During the telephonic conversation, Johnson informed Zelenskyy about the steps of the UK in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. He informed Zelenskyy about providing further military assistance to Ukraine. He also told him about the sanctions imposed against members of the Russian armed forces. In the telephonic conversation, they discussed the situation in Mariupol. Zelenskyy thanked UK PM Boris Johnson for the defence and financial assistance. Both sides even spoke about security guarantees for Ukraine. It is to mention here that the UK government has condemned Russian military action in Ukraine ever since the war was initiated in Ukraine. Furthermore, Britain continues to provide economic and defence assistance to Ukraine and announced new sanctions against Russia as well as Belarus. Earlier on 10 April, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated Britain's support for the war-torn nation.

Today I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa to update him on the latest steps the UK is taking to support Ukraine.



We are providing further military aid, including protected mobility vehicles.



We have issued new sanctions against members of the Russian military. 1/2 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2022

Continued dialogue with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Spoke about the opposition to RF’s aggression, situation in Mariupol. Thanked for the defense support & macro-financial aid. Discussed security guarantees for 🇺🇦. Appreciate the leadership of @BorisJohnson & 🇬🇧 in supporting 🇺🇦! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 23, 2022

Image: AP