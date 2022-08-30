Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine has accused the Russian military of deliberately bombing corridors for a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President, alleged that invaders are shelling the corridors in order to force the expert mission to go through Russian-occupied Crimea, LPR and DPR. According to him, Ukraine's position remains the same and access would only be allowed through controlled regions of the war-torn country.

Further, Podolyak also reiterated Ukraine's demand to demilitarise the region around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which is located in the southern part of the country. "Russia is deliberately shelling corridors for the IAEA mission to reach ZNPP. All to offer passage through Crimea/ORDLO. Ukraine's position is the same. Access only through the controlled territory of Ukraine. Nuclear power plant demilitarization. Russian-troops withdrawal. Only Ukrainian personnel at the station (sic)," he wrote in a Twitter post.

IAEA team embarked on an urgent mission to review safety of ZNPP

The latest Ukrainian accusation comes as a UN nuclear watchdog team embarked on an urgent mission to review the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in Russia's control since March this year. This comes after IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi repeatedly urged both the warring countries to allow an expert mission to visit the plant as soon as possible. The situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the IAEA since Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine in late February.

"The day has come. IAEA’s Support and Assistance Mission is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in ZNPP later this week (sic)," Grossi tweeted on Monday. Earlier, the IAEA Director-General had expressed his "grave concern" over shelling at the nuclear power plant. He also cautioned the attack highlights the possibility of a nuclear tragedy which may endanger the environment and human health in Ukraine and beyond.

