Hours after Russia on Saturday, March 5, announced a ceasefire in Ukraine’s southeastern city Mariupol and Volnovakha, Ukraine blamed President Vladimir Putin's forces for breaching the reached agreements. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement alleging that Moscow continues to strike the aforementioned cities defying the ceasefire agreement in place.

They further argued that amid the ongoing shelling of bombs and missiles by the Russian army, it has become ‘impossible’ to transport humanitarian aid and to open a safe corridor for the evacuation of civilians.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to launch missile and bomb strikes on Mariupol, Volnovakha and other Ukrainian cities in violation of the ceasefire agreements. "The ongoing shelling makes it impossible to open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of medicines and food,” the Ministry said in a tweet.

Ukraine further quashed allegations by the Kremlin's leaders, who have pinned the blame on Kyiv for "hindering departure of residents."

“The allegations of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation that it is the Ukrainian authorities who are hindering the departure of residents of the cities under siege are not true and constitute disinformation to justify the criminal actions of the Russian armed forces,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement read.

The Ukrainian government further noted that Moscow’s violation of the agreements "is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and are classified as a war crime under the Rome Statute."

“The Russian side ignores the appeals of international humanitarian organisations, in particular the International Committee of the Red Cross, to a ceasefire in order to create safe conditions for the departure of civilians and wounded. We call on the international community - states and international organisations - to immediately condemn Russia's gross violation of the agreements on the opening of humanitarian corridors, and call on Moscow to order Russian troops to a ceasefire,” it further stated.

Ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha

Earlier in the day, Russia declared a ceasefire as of 07:00 GMT (12:30 AM IST) to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. The ceasefire came amid heavy bombing of Ukrainian cities - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Mariupol.

"Today, on 5 March at 10 AM-4 PM Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha", the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters in Russia.

The ministry added that the humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed upon with the Ukrainian side. The Mariupol-Nikolskoe-Rozovka-Pologi-Orekhov-Zaporizhzhia route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor, said the authorities of Mariupol, quoted Sputnik.

However, Ukrainian authorities said that evacuations in Mariupol had to be halted because Russia had violated the ceasefire agreement.