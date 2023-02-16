Rampant spy balloons cruising over the West have made their way to Ukraine, according to officials of the war-torn nation. On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. As per Sky News, the balloons are presumed to be Russian and were possibly carrying reconnaissance material.

They were spotted in Kyiv's airspace and were ultimately shot down, the Ukrainian military administration said on Telegram. “Aerial targets were detected in the sky over the Kyiv region. As a result air defense kicked into action. Keep calm and stay in shelters!” it said.

While the post did not give details as to when the objects flew over the capital, the balloons did prompt the blaring of air raid sirens. Of late, so-called spy balloons meant for surveillance have grown rampant in the West, especially in the United States where four such objects were shot down in recent weeks.

The series of events began when the US spotted a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over its airspace earlier this month. In the wake of the instances, the US has accused China of operating a "high-altitude balloon programme" to gather vital intel. In a press briefing on Monday, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said: "We were able to determine that China has a high-altitude balloon program for intelligence collection that’s connected to the People’s Liberation Army."

US & Japan report detecting spy balloons; China denies involvement

"It was operating during the previous administration, but they did not detect it. We detected it. We tracked it. And we have been carefully studying it to learn as much as we can,” he added. Meanwhile, China has continued to deny the claims of the United States and has said that the balloon that was shot down on February 4 was merely an unmanned weather airship that had lost its direction and drifted off into the US airspace.

Despite China's denial, several countries have stepped forward to report that they have encountered similar incidents. On Tuesday, Japan said that it has detected three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) since 2019 that were "strongly suspected" to have been spy balloons of China, Japan Times reported. The statement marks the first time that Japan has spoken about suspected UFOs, as per a Japanese defense ministry official.