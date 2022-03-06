Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Violating Ceasefire, Says Humanitarian Corridors Do Not Exist

Russia on Saturday declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war, allowing humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. After a 7-hour-long partial ceasefire, Russia resumed its military offensive, which has raised accusations from Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of violating the ceasefire agreements and urged it to stop shooting to allow civilian evacuations.

A ceasefire began in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities of Ukraine on Saturday in order to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of food and medicines. A few hours into the ceasefire announced on Saturday, Ukraine media claimed that evacuation in Mariupol was cancelled due to the Russian side not adhering to the agreement. The process was postponed after the Municipal Council of Mariupol issued a statement saying that Russian forces were violating the ceasefire and continuing their shelling.

Ukraine accuses Russia of violating ceasefire

Following this, Kuleba in a televised address accused Russia of violating the ceasefire agreements. “Humanitarian corridors and ceasefires do not exist because Russian forces violated the agreement reached in the morning to arrange humanitarian corridors. We urge Russia to stop shooting to allow civilians, including foreign students, to evacuate,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Demanding fresh rounds of sanctions against Russia, Kuleba called on governments including India to appeal to Russia to stop the ongoing attack. “For 30 years, Ukraine was a welcoming home for thousands of students from Africa, Asia… to facilitate their (foreign students’) movement, Ukraine arranged trains, set up hotlines, worked with embassies… The Ukrainian government is doing its best,” he said. Furthermore, the foreign minister claimed that Russia was trying to “win the sympathy” of countries that have foreign nationals in Ukraine.

He said that Russia must stop “manipulating” the issue of foreign students, for their safe evacuation. “I call on the governments of India, China, and Nigeria, to appeal to Russia to stop the fire and allow civilians to leave,” he said. Kuleba also added that countries, including India, who enjoy special relations with Russia should appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to state that the war is against the interest of all.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting an official of the President of Ukraine. In the second session of talks, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.

