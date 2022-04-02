Amid the ongoing war in with Russia, Ukraine has alleged that Tavriya mayor Mykola Rizak has been allegedly abducted by the Russian forces, Tavriysk Town Council reported. According to local media reports, he was not seen in the city after the Russian forces detained him on April, 1. "The mayor of Tavriysk was captured by the Russians. Since the evening of the first of April, there is no information about the location of the mayor of Tavriysk, Mykola Rizak. He was detained by the Russian military," a message posted on Tavriyska territorial community group on Facebook reads.

According to the Tavriyska territorial community, the reason behind the abduction of the mayor is not clear. They expressed hope that the Russian forces would release him very soon. "The purpose of isolation and requirements of the representatives of the occupation troops to the city mayor are valid until they are established. We hope that Mikola Ivanovich will be able to continue his official duties, who is responsible for the lifespan of the 18-thousand community," according to the message.

Rizak is the third mayor who has been allegedly abducted by the Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on March 13, Ukrainian officials accused Putin's forces of abducting the mayor of a Ukrainian city, Dniprorudne. Meanwhile, earlier last month, the Kyiv authorities said that the Russian military abducted the mayor of Melitopol city, Ivan Fedorov. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Fedorov was kidnapped after he refused to cooperate with the Russian forces.

Zelenskyy warns 'repositioning of troops is just a military tactic'

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a televised address to the nation, warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and centre of the country were just a "military tactic" to build up forces for new powerful attacks in the southeast. "We know their intentions. We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us," he said. "There will be battles ahead," Zelenskyy added. He appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.