Ukraine Accuses Russian Military Of Forcing Zaporizhzhia NPP Staff To Record Address

The energy minister of Ukraine has accused Russia's military of forcing the exhausted staff of now controlled Ukrainian nuclear plant to record an address that they plan to use for propaganda purposes. Russian troops have been in control of Europe's largest- Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, since seizing it an attack, last week, that set a building on fire and raised fears of a nuclear disaster. It was later determined that no radiation was released.

As per the claims made by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, in a Facebook statement, about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the station. He said the Ukrainian staff are “physical and emotionally exhausted.”

Russia says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under 'full control'

Days after Russia captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine following massive shelling at the site, Rosgvardiya or the Russian National Guard said that the situation at the facility is under full control. According to Sputnik, the Russian National Guard said that the nuclear power plant was working normally. Rosgvardiya spokesperson told the reporters that the Ukrainian soldiers who guarded Zaporizhzhia had laid down their weapons and were allowed to go home.

Reportedly, the spokesperson said that talks were held with the Ukrainian National Guard which resulted in Ukrainians laying down their arms and being seized by the Russian army. Around 240 people including 50 women had laid down their arms and after signing the documents on non-participation in hostilities were taken out of the station and allowed to go.

IAEA raises 'deep concerns' over Russia's control on Chernobyl power plant

Amid reports on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA is raising ‘deep concerns’ over another major NPP captured by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, Chernobyl. IAEA on Tuesday said that Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting the data to the UN atomic watchdog. The agency also raised concerns over the staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.

Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi asserted, “I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at Chornobyl NPP and potential risks this entails for nuclear safety. I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there”.