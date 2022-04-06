Amid the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian government has accused invaders of leaving explosives in apartments in Bucha city. Speaking to reporters, Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky stated that Russian troops proceeded into apartments and left grenades if they found Ukrainian emblems or documents of Ukrainian servicemen, The Kyiv Independent reported. Citing the international norms, the minister further added that a day of active hostilities equals a month of demining, and the work is "exceedingly difficult and responsible." Following the distressing images that surfaced from Bucha city, Ukraine's President accused the Russian military of committing the most ruthless and heinous war crimes since World War II.

Earlier on Tuesday, April 5, the European Union (EU) strongly condemned the war atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities such as Bucha and Irpin. As per reports, mass graves of civilians were discovered in the two Ukrainian cities that have recently been liberated from invading troops. The EU condemned the war crimes committed in Ukrainian cities and expressed astonishment at the horrific images of vast numbers of civilians killed or injured. The bloc also denounced the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, claiming that it reveals the "actual face of the aggressive war."

Russian military must be brought to justice: Zelenskyy at UNSC

The European Union also expressed its support for measures to hold the Russian military accountable for human rights breaches and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine. During his address to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, Ukraine President Zelenskyy chastised the United Nations, stating that the international body can be "simply closed" if it fails to bring justice. He also sought for fair representation in the UN Security Council for all regions. Zelenskyy told UNSC that the Russian armed forces must be brought to justice promptly for the war crimes they have perpetrated.

Kremlin denies its role in Bucha massacre

It is pertinent to mention here that Kremlin has outrightly denied all accusations related to the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops, the TASS news agency reported. Lavrov further clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city on March 30.

Image: AP