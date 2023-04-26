Ukraine Aims To Be 'fully Prepared' For EU Membership Within 2-year, Says PM Denis Shmygal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal has stated that Ukraine aims to be "fully prepared" for EU membership within two years. He made the statement in Italy, as per a report from TASS. Shmygal arrived in Rome to attend a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, organized by the Italian government, where authorities and business representatives from both countries are expected to participate. With an ambitious plan in place, Ukraine aims to accelerate its preparations for EU membership, with more than 600 companies expected to be involved in the process.

"We are certain that together with our allies we will implement an emergency reconstruction program that will benefit not only Ukraine but also Italy and the whole of all of Europe," said the Ukrainian PM. "Ukraine is working with partners on an equivalent of the Marshall Plan. Italy is the third largest economy in the European Union. Italian companies may play a key role in the recovery plan. We are already inviting Italian companies to cooperate, as the recovery plan begins this year," Shmygal added. It isn't clear if Ukraine will be able to become a member of the EU anytime soon. Moscow, certainly, won't be too happy about it.

How does a nation become a member of the EU?

Becoming a member of the European Union (EU) is a complex and multi-stage process that involves meeting certain criteria and requirements set by the EU, negotiating and implementing various reforms, and obtaining the approval of existing EU member states. The process typically involves several stages, including candidacy, accession negotiations, and ratification.

Candidacy: The first step towards EU membership is expressing an interest in joining the EU and officially applying for candidacy. The candidate country must demonstrate its commitment to the principles and values of the EU, including democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and a functioning market economy.

Screening: Once a country's candidacy is accepted, it undergoes a process of screening, during which it aligns its laws, regulations, and policies with EU standards and acquis communautaire, which are the EU's rules and regulations that member states must adopt and implement.

Accession Negotiations: If the screening process is successful, the candidate country enters into accession negotiations with the EU. These negotiations cover a wide range of issues, including political, economic, social, and environmental policies. The negotiations are often lengthy and complex, involving detailed discussions and agreements on various chapters of the acquis.

Reforms and Implementation: During and after the accession negotiations, the candidate country is expected to implement the necessary reforms and measures to bring its policies and institutions in line with EU standards. This may involve changes in areas such as judiciary, governance, human rights, labor laws, environmental regulations, and others.

Ratification: Once the accession negotiations are concluded and an accession treaty is agreed upon, it must be ratified by both the candidate country and the existing EU member states. The candidate country may hold a referendum or seek parliamentary approval for the accession treaty. Additionally, each existing EU member state must ratify the treaty through their respective national processes.

Accession: After the accession treaty is ratified by all parties, the candidate country becomes a full member of the EU and is entitled to the rights and responsibilities of EU membership. This includes participation in EU institutions, decision-making processes, and enjoying the benefits of EU membership, such as access to the EU single market and funding programs.