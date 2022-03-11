In the wake of the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine which commenced on February 24, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is said to have alerted Kyiv to carefully and 'responsibly' dispose of dangerous research materials preserved in laboratories around the country to prevent the pathogens from being leaked or 'accidentally' released. The United Nations' health-oriented agency further revealed the rationale behind its recommendation to Ukraine in statements to Russia’s TASS news agency on Friday.

“As part of this work, the WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills,” the WTO stated with no mention of the materials that should be destroyed nor the date or advice that followed.

WTO concerned about casualties, trade implications of Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier on March 3, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that she is “deeply saddened” by the continued suffering and loss of life in Ukraine. She stated that the WTO is also concerned about the trade implications of the conflict, especially trade in agriculture and food products and the surge in energy prices and their effects on the impacted populations.

“At the WTO, we have watched this tragedy in Ukraine unfold with disbelief and the hope that it would have been peacefully resolved. However, this is now the 7th day and we are deeply saddened by the continued suffering and loss of life. We pray that there will be a peaceful and quick resolution," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

"We are also concerned about the trade implications of the conflict, especially trade in agriculture and food products and the rise in energy prices and their effects on the impacted population," she added.

Day 16 of Russia-Ukraine war

The development comes as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has transcended into 16th day and has forced nearly one lakh people to leave their homeland amid continued bombings and airstrikes with little relief from the ceasefire. After being stalled for days, the Russian forces have now inched as close as three miles (4.82 kms) from the capital Kyiv in the past 24 hours, a US Defence Ministry official informed on Friday.