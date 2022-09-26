Ukraine Alerts Russian-backed Officials Of Criminal Suspects' Role In Putin's Referendum

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced that it has notified four Russian-backed officials in Ukrainian-occupied parts that they are criminals suspects for their role in conducting referendums in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, CNN reported. The decision of Ukrainian authorities comes as Russian-backed officials continue to hold referendum in occupied parts of Ukraine, including Luhansk, Kherson and Donetsk.

"The Security Service of Ukraine established and collected a comprehensive evidence base on the organisers of the Russian pseudo-referendum in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the SBU has said. "The Ukrainian special service established that these individuals played key roles in the organisation and holding of a fake plebiscite in eastern Ukraine," it added.

According to SBU investigators, the individuals are suspected of committing crimes based on two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including "collaborative activity and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine." The people who have been identified as suspects include Volodymyr Vysotsky, "head of the Central Election Commission of the DPR," Olena Kravchenko, "head of the Central Election Commission of the LPR," Oleksandr Kofman, "head of the Public Chamber of the DPR" and Maryna Filipova, "adviser to the head of the Luhansk People's Republic," CNN reported. The SBU in the statement said that the head of the so-called "public chamber of the DPR" and the "adviser of the head of the LPR" are involved in the "creation of fake structures in the temporarily occupied territories that imitate public initiatives - the so-called "public chambers." According to the statement, all the suspects will be declared wanted in the near future.

❗️Служба безпеки України встановила та зібрала вичерпну доказову базу на організаторів російського псевдореферендуму на тимчасово окупованій території Донецької та Луганської областей.



Їм повідомлено про підозру.



➡️ https://t.co/wV5HkyxaMO pic.twitter.com/dvIDaFC9kn — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) September 26, 2022

Russian-backed officials claim huge voter turnout in referendum

Meanwhile, Russian-backed authorities in occupied parts of four Ukrainian regions have claimed a huge voter turnout in the referendums on accession to Russia. The Moscow-backed officials in Ukraine's Donetsk region have claimed that voter turnout in the region has so far reached 77%, CNN reported. Similarly, Russian-backed authorities in the Luhansk region has claimed that 76.09% have already cast their vote in the ongoing referendum in the region. Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the Kherson region administration, in a Telegram post said that more than half of the total voters have already cast their vote. He claimed that the people have been coming to vote at the polling station with "joy and enthusiasm." He said that the number of people who have voted will increase significantly today and tomorrow. On September 25, Saldo said that the present votes cast are "enough" to showcase "the positive outcome of the referendum."

Image: AP