Ukraine Alleges Russia Preparing To Create 'Kherson People's Republic' As War Enters Day 3

In a key development, the Ukrainian General Staff on Friday reported that Russia is attempting to set up military-civilian administration and is preparing to create a 'Kherson Peoples Republic' to monitor Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that Kherson is just a stone's throw away from the Russian controlled Crimea. Kherson - the third-largest Ukrainian city fell into Russia's hands on March 3 after a fierce gunbattle.

Earlier this month, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy had warned people of Russia's attempt to constitute a 'Kherson People's Republic'. In his late-night address after the 17th day of the war, Zelenskky, in a video address, had accused Russia of attempting to separate Kherson from Ukraine by pressurising and bribing local leaders.

On March 27, Ukraine's defence ministry had confirmed the killing of another Russian General, Lt Gen Yakov Rezantsev near the southern city of Kherson. However, Russia did not confirm the death of its Lieutenant General. With this, Ukrainian military forces have killed as many as seven Russian generals since the war began, claimed Ukraine. The first lieutenant general, Andrei Mordvichev, was reportedly killed by a Ukrainian strike on the same base.

Lavrov hails India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Day 1 of his India visit, paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. PM Modi was seen greeting Lavrov and sharing a warm handshake. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, he also lauded the bilateral relations between India and Russia and stated that he believed that India's foreign policies are framed based on "real, legitimate national interests." "These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way," he stated.

Lavrov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his best regards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that the development of strategic partnerships has always been Moscow's top priority. The Russian Foreign Minister's visit comes days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on April 11.