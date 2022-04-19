Amid Moscow's ruthless military offensive in Kyiv, the State Border Service of Ukraine has permitted Ukrainian citizens to continue crossing the border using domestic passports. According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the decision has been adopted keeping in view the prevailing crisis in the ex-Soviet state as the people cannot apply for a foreign passport. The decision applies to all Ukrainian nationals irrespective of the regions from where they are travelling. The decision of the State Border Service of Ukraine comes as the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues for more than 50 days.

"The possibility of crossing the border by citizens of Ukraine by domestic passports has been continued," the State Border Service of Ukraine announced in a Facebook post.

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the people can show their domestic passports for travelling as the Ukrainian government has signed agreements with neighbouring countries. In a Facebook post, the Ukraine State Border Service announced that children under 16 years of age can leave Ukraine after showing a Ukrainian passport or a birth certificate in the absence of a Ukrainian passport. The State Border Service of Ukraine also informed that Ukrainian nationals, during their stay abroad, might need a foreign passport as per the law of the country that they are staying in. The Ukrainian State Border Service advised civilians to consider different situations and then seek a foreign passport before crossing the border.

More than 4.9 million people flee Ukraine since invasion

Russian armed forces initiated a military offensive in Ukraine at the behest of President Vladimir Putin on February 24. Since then, the intense hostilities between the two warring nations have displaced more than 4.9 million Ukrainians into neighbouring countries. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Poland has admitted 2,800,713 Ukrainians that fled the attack of Russian armed forces on Ukraine. As many as 750,693 Ukrainians have been taken in Romania and 425,227 people have travelled to Moldova to escape the war. Furthermore, 339,680 Ukrainians have moved to Slovakia to avoid war and move to safety. As many as 465,598 people have been taken in by Hungary since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. According to UNHCR, more than 7 million people have been estimated to be internally displaced in Ukraine due to the war between the two nations. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on 19 April announced that around 20800 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion started.