Ukraine & Czech Republic Discuss Ways To Counter Russian Aggression, Kyiv's Recovery Plan

As the invading Kremlin troops continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities, the Prime Minister of war-torn nation, Denys Shmyhal and his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala discussed further measures to thwart Russian aggression and a post-war rehabilitation strategy for Ukraine. The Prime Minister made these remarks in a post on Telegram. In the post, Shmyhal also described seeing Fiala in Lugano, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Shmyhal wrote, “We coordinated further actions to counter Russian aggression and discussed the practical implementation of a Ukraine recovery plan." The Czech Republic, he noted, was among the first nations to assist Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Notably, the Czech Republic would chair the European Union Council for the next six months. Referring to the same, Ukraine's PM Shmyhal emphasised, "At this time, we plan to take decisive steps towards Ukraine's integration into the EU."

Czech Republic's military aid to the Zelenskyy administration

In May, the Czech Republic had decided to give Kyiv additional weapons costing up to 28 million euros (or Rs. 233.07 crores), according to the country's defence minister, in an effort to strengthen Ukraine's defence against the invading Russian troops. The Czech government has already provided Ukraine with military equipment worth over 140 million euros, according to Jana Chernokhova. The Czech Republic even delivered tanks as well as infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine earlier in April, making it the first NATO country to do so.

PM Denys Shmyhal, others attend conference on Ukraine's recovery

Meanwhile, PM Denys Shmyhal was greeted by the President of Switzerland on Monday ahead of the meeting on the country's ultimate recovery from Russia's conflict. In Lugano, President Ignazio Cassis welcomed leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via video message.

According to an Associated Press report, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss were among notable attendees who arrived on Monday. Swiss diplomats further stated that the meeting intends to lay out a plan for the international community to assist the war-torn nation in recovering and rebuilding when Russia's war eventually comes to an end. Government representatives, advocacy organisations, and UN institutions will be included in the discussion.

Meanwhile, speaking at the conference on the recovery of Ukraine in Lugano, Shmyhal revealed that Russian assault in Ukraine has "directly damaged" infrastructure worth more than $100 billion. He also highlighted that nearly 2,50,000 war victims had signed up for compensation for losses sustained as a result of Russia's arbitrary airstrikes. "We are already creating an electronic map of Ukraine, where we record all the damages caused by the war. This map is constantly updated. Damage is constantly recorded and verified," citing Shmyhal, Ukrinform reported.

The Kyiv administration, according to Shmyhal, has made use of technological tools including the "Diia" online programme, which allows every citizen who has lost residential property as a result of war-related occurrences to register and provide information about the state of their dwellings.

(Image: AP)