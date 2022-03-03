Ukraine & Russia Discuss Humanitarian Issues In Belarus, Agree To Hold 3rd Round Of Talks

As the second round of negotiations between delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Belarus ended with no breakthrough, sources informed on Thursday that the two sides will be meeting for a third round. The date for the third round is not yet confirmed, sources further informed.

Ukrainian negotiators said that they didn't receive what they had counted on from their Russian counterparts, which included a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. Only humanitarian issues were discussed between Moscow and Kyiv, a state media reported. Ukraine also stated that it has agreed with Russia to create safe corridors backed by cease-fires to evacuate civilians and deliver aid.

The Russian forces captured the southern city of Kherson earlier in the day. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian attack on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The war is on the eighth day with Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

Russia to replace Zelenskyy with Yanukovych?

Meanwhile, Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to Minsk, state media reported. Reports state that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to announce Yanukovych as the new President of Ukraine, a post held by Volodymyr Zelenskyy presently.

Yanukovych was elected as the President of Ukraine back in 2010. During his term in office, he had rejected a pending European Union (EU) association agreement, instead, opting for a Russian loan bailout and maintaining close ties with Moscow. Following this, a string of violent clashes erupted that resulted in the fall of the government and his ouster from office. After this, Yanukovych made his way to Russia and continued to live in exile under Kremlin's protection.

He was succeeded by Oleksandr Turchynov, and then by Petro Poroshenko. In 2019, Zelenskyy was elected President of Ukraine, beating the incumbent, Poroshenko with nearly 73 per cent of the vote to his 25 per cent.